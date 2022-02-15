When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Air?

Jujutsu Kaisen now has a second season in the works, so that means the major question is when will we be able to actually see the new episodes in action? Following the incredible success of the anime’s debut season and theatrical successful of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, it was officially announced by Studio MAPPA that they are now planning a second season of the anime for a release some time next year. 2023 is a far off ways from the time of this writing, however, but it also might not be that bad of a wait if everything works out.

Announced to be in the works for a release in 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm many concrete details about what to expect from the new episodes. Outside of the studio confirmation and probable cast returns, there are still many things left up in the air about its production staff and potential release. That means the best we can do is try and figure out when the new episodes will hit, and the prevailing theory among fans is that it will hit within the Winter 2023 window. While that is a great prospect, it might not be entirely possible.

In terms of the general release window, Jujutsu Kaisen first made its debut in the Fall 2020 anime schedule. While the Winter 2021 half is far more memorable thanks to the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, if this schedule remains the same then it’s likely we won’t see the third season until Fall 2023. It could be a Summer 2023 drop, but Winter just might be wishful thinking. This is especially the case when considering MAPPA’s massive workload that includes the series still in the works like Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2, series that have yet to debut like Chainsaw Man, Dance Dancer, Danseur, and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, and new movies in the works for Zombie Land Saga and Yuri!!! On Ice.

These are also only the projects confirmed to be on the slate for this year (and potentially 2023), there are still tons of others that could be in development at Studio MAPPA and that could in turn keep the studio at a set production schedule despite how popular any given series could be. That’s just not how it works. This also isn’t accounting for any plans about other movie or season continuations. That’s something we have to consider for the two Shonen Jump properties now under their belts along with the massive Attack on Titan franchise (which would take precedence even if MAPPA scheduled their projects based on popularity).

With the release set for 2023, regardless of when in the year it actually hits, at the very least Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be releasing next year. Barring any other worldwide pandemics that alter the production in unforeseen ways, fans can set their clocks now. It’s going to be big when it hits. What do you think? When are you hoping to see Jujutsu Kaisen’s new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!