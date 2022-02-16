Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is One of Japan’s Top-Grossing Movies to Date

Jujutsu Kaisen got fans giddy for season two earlier this month, but right now, all eyes are on its big-screen debut. After doing live in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is nearing its U.S. release to the delight of fans. Over in Japan, the movie is still doing impressive numbers despite the pandemic, and a new report confirms it is one of the top-grossing Japanese movies ever.

The update came after the latest box office totals for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 were updated. After debuting in Japan last Christmas Eve, the film has earned 11.09 billion yen. This total has now made the film the 10th highest-grossing Japanese movie in Japan. It overtook the 1983 hit Antarctica for the spot, and it ranks below The Wind Rises right now.

As for the rest of the top ten list, Weathering With You stands at 13 with 14.19 billion yen while Ponyo, Bayside Shakedown 2, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Your Name, Spirited Away, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train rank ahead. In fact, the last two movie listed stand as the top-grossing movies in Japan period.

If you want to know where Jujutsu Kaisen 0 stands with movies made globally, it is ranked 27th in Japan at the box office. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is just ahead of the anime film alongside several Disney classics and live-action adaptations.

Currently, all eyes are on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to see how the movie does now that international releases are on the horizon. The movie will make landfall in the U.S. on March 18 in select locations. Pre-sale tickets are available now, and you can binge season one of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll if you need to catch up with the hit series before heading to theaters.

What do you think of this latest box office record? Are you excited to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters?