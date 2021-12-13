Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Announces Official Runtime

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest series in all of anime, and the series is ready to prove its popularity at the box office. If you did not know, Yuji will step aside to welcome Jujutsu Kaisen 0 this month, and the anime’s first film has a lot riding on it. That is why creator Gege Akutami has been busy hyping fans for the outing, and now, a new report has confirmed how long the movie will run.

The update comes weeks before Jujutsu Kaisen 0 debuts in Japan. The film’s official website posted the runtime for fans, and it turns out the movie will be just under two hours. The movie’s length is listed as 105 minutes, so fans can expect to be in theaters for more than an hour and a half.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will entertain fans over in Japan before anyone else. The movie is slated to debut on Christmas Eve overseas, and no release window has been set for the United States. Fans are crossing their fingers for an early 2022 debut, and given how popular Jujutsu Kaisen has become, the wish isn’t unreasonable.

For now, fans can keep up with Jujutsu Kaisen courtesy of its first season and manga. The show has been a hit with fans, and Jujutsu Kaisen saw a huge push in sales this year following the anime’s debut. As for the manga, Akutami is putting out chapters weekly, and it seems there is still much to explore in the series. So if you want to find out more about the story, you can find the official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen below:

“In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!”

