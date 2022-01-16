Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Confesses to Sneaking Into the New Movie

The holiday season might be over, but Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is still celebrating. The big movie went live in Japan ahead of Christmas, and it has been topping the box office overseas since. Now, it seems the manga’s creator got the chance to check it out, and he did so with a bit of trickery on his part.

The update comes from Akutami himself as the latest issue of Shonen Jump included a note from him. It was there he celebrated the movie debuting, and Akutami managed to watch it with other fans without them knowing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The movie is now in theaters,” he said. “I secretly went to watch it along with the opening comments on the first day.”

Clearly, Akutami was sneaky seeing this movie with fans, but it was not as risky as other similar stunts. Japan is notoriously protective when it comes to privacy, and manga artists are welcomed if not encouraged to keep their faces under wraps. This means few know how Akutami looks, so he can sneak into a theater if need be.

Of course, there is no word on when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will make its debut stateside. The movie hasn’t landed many international releases, but the manga is a different story. Viz Media publishes the prequel in English, and you can read its full synopsis below if you are on the fence about picking it up:

“In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?”

What do you think about Akutami’s confession? Are you excited to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.