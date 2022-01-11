Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Reaches New Box Office Milestone Amid the New Year

The past year has been weird for movies, and the entertainment industry is taking what wins it can get. While the United States has scored a victory with Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems other markets are embracing local movies. This has been true for Japan thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and fans have learned just how well the movie is faring in the new year.

The update comes straight from Japan as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 informed fans of its latest box office total. It turns out the movie has earned 7.7 billion yen in Japan. That equals nearly $67 million USD, and the movie is still raking in cash.

Of course, this total does not factor in international releases at all. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has yet to make its debut in North America, Europe, or even most Asian countries outside of Japan. Given how hyped the fandom is to watch the movie, you can bet its global box office number will rocket once more premieres go down. So if someone wants to bring Jujutsu Kaisen 0 overseas ASAP, we wouldn’t mind.

Of course, this total is impressive, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is only proving how lucrative films can be for hit anime series. After a solid first season, the anime stepped out with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to great effect, and fans expect a new season to be announced soon. This timeline has been hugely successful as of late since Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba did the same thing after its first season. The show’s first movie has since become the highest-grossing to date in Japan, and Tanjiro now leads the world’s highest-grossing anime film ever. And now that Jujutsu Kaisen has proven the timeline still works, you can expect more series to follow in their steps.

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and its box office return? Are you a fan of shonen's emerging movie trend?