Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares New Supernatural Scenes

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might not follow Yuji Itadori’s current story in the Shonen series created by Gege Akutami, but that hasn’t stopped it from doing amazing numbers at the box office via theaters in Japan. Though the prequel has yet to reveal when fans can expect it to hit North America, it seems new images from the movie have made their way online, giving viewers a better idea of all the characters, old and new, that make an appearance in the movie.

One of the biggest differences between this recently released prequel movie and the television series that adapts the story of Gege Akutami’s Shonen series is the fact that Yuji isn’t the hero of this new story, with the prequel instead following the character of Yuta Okkotsu, a Jujutsu sorcerer whose powers are as tragic as they are strong. Though Yuji might be nowhere to be found, the film brings back plenty of characters that traverse the halls of Jujutsu Tech, including the fan-favorite character of Gojo, who is sporting a slightly different look before Yuji Itadori hit the scene.

The Unofficial Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen shared the new images that were released on the official Shonen’s website, giving fans a new look at characters old and new who are set to face down a new threat that joins with the creepy world of curses that sprung from the mind of Gege Akutami:

https://twitter.com/JujutsuKaisen/status/1481826027508805634?s=20

Though the anime series has gone hiatus, the manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump has continued telling the supernatural stories revolving around Yuji Itadori and company, with there being plenty of stories yet for the anime to adapt. With Akutami stating that the end might be in sight for the popular Shonen franchise, fans are left wondering how many more animated adventures will be released and when we can expect the doors of Jujutsu Tech to swing closed.

When do you think Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will hit North America? Do you think we’ll get word of a second season of the supernatural series sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.