Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Voice Actor Says They Don’t Get the Character’s Hype

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular series in anime, and the debut of its first movie has only further cemented that reputation. These days, all eyes are on the sorcerers courtesy of Yuji and Yuta, but there is another character keeping fans on the hook. Gojo is arguably the most popular character in the whole series at this point, but his voice actor really doesn’t get the appeal.

During a recent interview overseas, Yuichi Nakamura broke down his view on Gojo when speaking with Oricon. It was there the veteran actor said he does not get the hype around Gojo, but that is because of a very specific reason.

“I don’t feel it. I don’t get it,” Nakamura said when he was asked about Gojo’s popularity in Jujutsu Kaisen. “The reason isn’t because of Gojo, but fundamentally, when I play a character, I always think to myself that I am playing a person.”

Continuing, Nakamura went on to explain that his view of Gojo has to be different from everyone else. In order for him to play the sorcerer, he has to become Gojo, and the hero isn’t someone who would buy into his own hype.

“I try not to think about what is attractive about that character… I think that charm comes from a third-person point of view… and is extraneous info when becoming the character. I don’t pay much attention to it.”

Clearly, Nakamura is dedicated to his role, and his method keeps him from experiencing Gojo’s hype. He can enjoy all the fans’ attention, but in the end, Gojo is simply a person to him when Nakamura enters the recording booth. However, this doesn’t mean the actor has no favorites in Jujutsu Kaisen. The star does have a favorite, and it may not be who you’d expect.

“I’m actually a fan of [Kento] Nanami. I realize how difficult it is to explain why a character is so cool.”

What do you think about Nakamura's take on Gojo here? Which character from Jujutsu Kaisen is your favorite?