Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Star Opens Up About Movie's Huge Success

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to end the theatrical run for its debut feature film overseas, and the new star introduced in the film is looking back on its successful run overall! The debut anime season for Gege Akutami's original manga series was already a massive success in its own right for the manga and anime adaptation, and this success reached a whole new level thanks to the launch of its first feature film. This new film had introduced fans to a new main character, Yuta Okkotsu, and with him the star behind the hero, Megumi Ogata, to the anime.

Ogata made their debut as Yuta during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but it might be a while before Yuta is featured in the anime once more. Speaking about the run of the movie as a whole, Ogata said the following about its success (as spotted and translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter), "It's been over five months since the premiere of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, but I'm surprised that so many people still go to watch it in cinemas--I'm so filled with so much gratitude that I can't put it into words. There [is] only a limited time until the movie finishes its run in cinemas. I look forward to seeing everyone against as [Yuta Okkotsu] one day."

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be wrapping up its theatrical run overseas soon, but there has yet to be any word on its home media release in Japan or in international territories as of this writing unfortunately. If you're curious about how the movie turned out, you can find ComicBook.com's review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here's an excerpt to get you started:"It's an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It's in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences.

Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that's hard to do with a TV series that's already highly praised for these aspects."

What do you think? How did you like Megumi Ogata's debut as Yuta Okkotsu in the movie? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as a whole overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!