Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Voice Actor Breaks Silence on Joining Anime's Cast

The voice actor behind Yuta Okkotsu broke their silence on joining the Jujutsu Kaisen's anime cast for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! The franchise will be debuting its very first feature film later this Winter in Japan following a massively successful debut anime season, and it will be focusing on the story of Yuta Okkotsu, a character who was mentioned in passing in the series but never really seen or heard in any full capacity. With this new movie debuting its first teaser trailer, it was also confirmed that Megumi Ogata will be the voice behind Yuta.

Megumi Ogata has lent her voice to tons of memorable franchises such as Yu Yu Hakusho, Yu-Gi-Oh, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cardcaptor Sakura, and more in the past broke her silence on joining Jujutsu Kaisen's anime franchise with a statement released on the official website for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (as spotted and translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter) as she preps for her full debut in the movie, "This is Megumi Ogata, cast as the voice for Yuta Okkotsu!" Ogata began.

Continuing further, Ogata revealed her immediate reaction to getting offered the role, "I was super surprised when I got the offer! To suddenly get such a huge role for a hot topic show like Jujutsu Kaisen...?!" Ogata continued. "I was a bit confused when I read the manga, but it was really interesting so I binge-read all of the manga in one go, from Volume 0 to the latest volume, and then binge-watched the anime. I groaned out loud after I finished watching. What charming but complex characters. What kind of approach would be be best to voice him...?"

Ogata then revealed her reaction to recording for the major announcement of her addition to the film, "Before I knew it, I was asked to record a special announcement right away," Ogata explained. "It was a very difficult task, trying to express Yuta Okkotsu from the very first word I uttered, but I was able to consult with the movie staff (which is insanely hard to do during COVID-19 times) and we reached a consensus, so I told myself I could maybe relax a bit during the actual recording."

Yuta will not only play a huge role in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but in the future of the anime series as well should it continue. Ogata's going to be sticking around for quite a while, so how do you feel about this icon joining the Jujutsu Kaisen cast? Will Ogata provide a fitting voice for Yuta Okkotsu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!