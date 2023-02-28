Jujutsu Kaisen Culls Another Hero by Sukuna's Hand

Jujutsu Kaisen is at it again, boys. The Culling Game is still moving along, and creator Gege Akutami has been in top form since the series kicked off 2023. After all, several cliffhangers involving the Fushiguro clan have gone live, and one of them involving Sukuna just left one of our heroes out of commission.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214. Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know the update this week had a big cliffhanger to answer. Akutami ended chapter 213 with a tease regarding Hana as the so-called angel took on Sukuna. After all, the curse managed to take over Megumi's body after fooling Yuji, and he is on a warpath. For a minute, it seemed like Hana managed to beat back Sukuna, but that changed when a cliffhanger showed the curse preparing a secret counter.

And of course, we learned the attack landed true this week. Sukuna was able to tear into Hana's flesh after tricking her into thinking Megumi had regained control of his body. The woman was left with a lethal injury as Sukuna bit off nearly half her torso including a whole shoulder. And while manga characters can and have survived worse, Hana is definitely in a bad place.

This injury has put angel out of commission, and that will make things even harder to free Gojo from the Prison Realm. With Megumi's body under Sukuna's control, things are falling apart at the Culling Game in record time. But now, it seems like Yuji is making a stand against the curse that has brought so much misery to his life.

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen drop?