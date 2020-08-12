Jujutsu Kaisen Will Be Available to Watch on Crunchyroll

✖

If you were hoping to watch Jujutsu Kaisen this year, it just became a lot easier to do so. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the highly anticipated series starting this October. According to the team, the series will air worldwide outside of Asia, and fans are hyped to see how the show goes.

As you can imagine, fans have been looking forward to Jujutsu Kaisen since its anime was announced. The supernatural manga is a favorite under Shonen Jump, and the stars aligned for this project. MAPPA will be overseeing the anime with Sunghoo Park acting as the director. The manga is also available in the U.S. now thanks to Viz Media, so you can familiarize yourself with the story ahead of time.

Jujutsu Kaisen was created by Gege Akutami back in 2018. You can read Crunchyroll's synopsis below:

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

"Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse.

Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.