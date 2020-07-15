Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Character Designs and Cast Members

Studio Mappa may be making the rounds recently thanks to its announcement that it would be taking the reins for the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, but the animation studio is looking to make a big splash with the upcoming anime of Jujutsu Kaisen with new character designs and cast members being revealed! With a number of series wrapping their stories such as Demon Slayer, Attack On Titan, and Food Wars! to name a few, there is definitely room for a new Shonen series to make a name for itself in the medium of anime!

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of high schooler Yuji Itadori who comes across a mysterious and grotesque severed finger that drags him into the world of curses, eventually finding the power within the finger to allow him to access supernatural powers himself. With these new character designs being released by the franchise itself, as well as the voice actor that will be bringing these new characters to life, the anime series is still set to release later this year and introduce anime fans to a brand new world of magic and knock down, drag out fights!

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the character designs for Maki, Toga, and Panda, as well as which voice actors will be bringing these unique characters to life who are veterans of the medium with series such as Demon Slayer, Haikyu, Soul Eater, and My Hero Academia under their belts:

Toge Inumaki will be voiced by Kouki Uchiyama! pic.twitter.com/0T4n71cIGw — Jujutsu Kaisen Anime w/Official Series Translator (@JujutsuAnime) July 15, 2020

🐼Panda will be voiced by Tomokazu Seki!! pic.twitter.com/WiRQH7MYvL — Jujutsu Kaisen Anime w/Official Series Translator (@JujutsuAnime) July 15, 2020

With the series being one of the most popular manga currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump, it's no surprise to see that it is finally getting an anime adaptation and we can't wait to see how the world of Yuji Itadori is brought to life. The world of anime is no stranger to Shonen series that are steeped in the supernatural with the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach making for good company for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Are you excited for the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the supernatural!

