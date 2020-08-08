Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the more recent hits coming out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and soon it will be debuting its very own anime adaptation later this Fall. As it continues to gear up for its release in October, details about the anime's production have been slowly revealed over the course of the last few months heading into that Fall launch. Now that the series is only a couple of months away, we have gotten the details for the new opening and ending themes making their debut alongside the launch of the new anime series.

As spotted by @JujutsuKaisen on Twitter, the new opening and ending themes have been completely revealed! The new opening theme for the anime is titled "KAIKAIKITAN" and will be performed by EVE. As for the new ending theme, it will be titled "LOST IN PARADISE" and will be performed by ALI ft AKLO. Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to set a concrete release date for its anime debut outside of its October release window, but now that these smaller details are being confirmed it won't be long before we find out when this anime hits officially!

News for Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime OP and ED! • The OP is titled “KAIKAIKITAN” and will be done by EVE • The ED is titled “LOST IN PARADISE” and will be done by ALI ft AKLO pic.twitter.com/sc3ouW6RZa — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) August 6, 2020

The core cast for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has been previously revealed as well with Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen-in, Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda all confirmed to join the cast. The new anime series will be directed by The God of High School's Sunghoo Park for Studio MAPPA, and is currently barreling toward its release in October. It has yet to be licensed for an official English language release as of this writing.

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime debut? Curious to see how Studio MAPPA will be bringing Gege Akutami's manga series to life? Where does this anime rank among your most anticipated debuts of the Fall 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

