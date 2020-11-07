Jujutsu Kaisen Releases First Episode on Youtube

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest new anime series of the fall, and fans can dive into the series if they have yet to experience the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellow first years at the magical high school thanks to Crunchyroll, who has released the first anime episode onto Youtube. The series, created by mangaka Gege Akutami, has been one of the most popular Shonen manga series released in recent memory, following in the foot steps of the likes of Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and other magical anime franchises that revolve around epic battles!

The premise of Jujutsu Kaisen is certainly an original one, with the protagonist Yuji being a part of a supernatural high school club that are looking for monsters and other "bumps in the night", until they encounter the monsters for themselves that is. Itadori gobbles down a "curse" in the form of the finger of the ancient being known as Sukuna, granting him insane levels of power but causing a demon to reside within his body in the process. Now set on the quest to capture, and ingest, all of the demon's fingers that are spread across the world, Yuji is joined by his fellow students to help stop the supernatural scourge.

With only a handful of episodes released for the anime so far, Jujutsu Kaisen is beginning to establish the setting and characters of its world, still having plenty of manga material to mine for the future of the series. The series, brought to life by Studio MAPPA who will also be responsible for the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime as well as the initial offering of the Crunchyroll Original series, The God of High School!

This fall season has seen a fair share of anime series vying for the top spot in the roster, with Jujutsu Kaisen being joined by the highly anticipated series of Yashime: Princess Half Demon and the Crunchyroll Original series of Noblesse. At the start of 2021, fans can expect even more anime to come down the pike with the likes of Beastars, The Promised Neverland and more!

