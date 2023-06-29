Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Special Live-Action Project

Jujutsu Kaisen is on the cusp of a big comeback. It has been a good while since we were reunited with Gojo Satoru on the small screen. Following the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, MAPPA has been hard at work on season two, and soon it will go live. So to celebrate, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen has pulled together a special live-action project that will liven up Gojo's world.

The update comes courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen itself on Twitter. The anime took to social media to inform fans that a special promo is in production overseas. It turns out the series is working on a live-action TV commercial. The big project is being made to celebrate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 along with the manga's recent sale milestone.

And what is that milestone, you might ask? It is one worth noting. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has sold more than 80 million copies to date which ranks it above hits like Fairy Tail, Tokyo Revengers, and even Berserk. At its current pace, Jujutsu Kaisen is tied with manga like Fullmetal Alchemist, and it is gaining on My Hero Academia and Hunter x Hunter to name a few.

Of course, this live-action promo has plenty to celebrate, but it marks a first in and of itself. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to tackle the world of live-action film. This promo may just recreate scenery from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but there is a chance some lucky actor will get to bring Megumi or even Nobara to life. So for now, fans will have to wait and see what this promo brings.

Are you caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen? If not, no sweat! You can find all of season one streaming on Crunchyroll. As for season two, Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to return on July 5th. So if you need more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen teaser? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.