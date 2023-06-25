Jujutsu Kaisen Star Reflects on Toji's Debut in Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the many anime franchises coming back for new episodes this Summer, and the newest star of the series has reflected on their time bringing Toji Fushiguro to life in the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2! Following the massive success of the debut TV anime season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen is finally coming back this year with its proper Season 2 follow up. This new season will be tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga, and that means a huge showcase from the long-awaited Toji.

Toji will be one of the central antagonists of the Gojo's Past Arc we'll see play out over the course of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 when it premieres this July, and Takehito Koyasu will be voicing the new villain in the upcoming episodes. Speaking in a recent interview about joining the Jujutsu Kaisen cast for Season 2 (as spotted and translated by @king_jin_woo and @JJKTLMAX on Twitter), Koyasu opened up about voicing Toji and some of the villain's big moments in the coming episodes.

JJK: Toji's Voice Actor Reflects on Joining the Anime

"I knew the manga is popular, what kind of characters are involved, and the fact that Gojo and Geto are popular," Koyasu began explaining how he felt joining the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. "Toji has many interactions with those two and I know that the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death is the story about them. I am honored to do such an important act. I'm excitedly looking forward to how Toji will interact while we learn more about Gojo and Geto." Speaking on what attracted him to Jujutsu Kaisen in the first place, Koyasu appreciated how series creator Gege Akutami "cuts down on waste."

"Truly the original manga is outstandingly interesting. Gege Akutami sensei has a sense of talent," Koyasu began. "I don't know how to describe it ----but he cuts down on waste, and the frame layout is extremely well thought out. I'm an ordinary person and I don't have the ability to draw, so I don't know much about it, but he has an extraordinary talent." As for Toji's appeal, Koyasu explained how he has a draw because Toji is an adult interacting with students. "Firstly, he is an adult character. The story is based on students, so adult characters are limited. He has the charm of a person that doesn't fit into the mold of a student."

Elaborating further Koyasu stated, "From the story's point of view, he will be a villain. But him being bad and strong is cool. It's not the kind of coolness that you get from being on the side of justice, but it's from actions that ordinary people wouldn't have the courage to act on. I don't have the guts to be the same, but I do get the feeling that I want to be like him'."

