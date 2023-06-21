Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Trailer Hits Massive New Milestone

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is only a couple more weeks away from its premiere as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and fans are so hyped for what's to come that the most recent trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has hit an impressive new milestone! Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been anxiously waiting for the anime to return after the success of the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and now the new season is finally upon us as it promises to explore more of Satoru Gojo's mysterious past with Suguru Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is gearing up for its premiere in July, and fans have been so highly anticipating the new episodes that it seems like they have flocked to the newest trailer in droves. The newest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was first released a month ago from the time of this writing, and as announced by the official twitter account for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has quickly crossed over ten million views as it's clearer than ever that fans are watching it over and over.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya's Incident Arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga series, this new season will be running for two cours of episodes overall. Fans will be able to check out the newest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen as they air overseas with Crunchyroll, and you can currently find the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with the service as well.

As for what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

