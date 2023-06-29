Jujutsu Kaisen Has Sold 80 Million Copies Ahead of Season 2

For most anime franchises, a manga series will see a significant increase in sales once an anime adaptation has been released. Normally, overall sales will fluctuate based on how well-received said adaptation has become, with the likes of My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer being two prime examples of Shonen stories that saw a significant increase following their television debuts. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has shattered a new record as fans prepare for the second season to arrive on the small screen next month.

Before getting into the nitty-gritty of the manga's sales, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime history is well worth revisiting. Following the first season from Studio MAPPA, the studio known for the likes of Attack on Titan Season 4, Hell's Paradise, and Chainsaw Man to name a few, the supernatural shonen also released a feature-length film in theaters. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel movie showing anime fans the story of Yuta Okkotsu, became one of the most popular anime movies of all time despite not starring the series protagonist Yuji Itadori. With the second season arriving on July 6th next month, the franchise will be once again taking viewers to the past by examining Gojo's early days as a student at Jujutsu Tech.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Manga Juggernaut

In a recent report from Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen currently has eighty million copies of its manga in circulation. To give you an idea of how the supernatural shonen series stacks up to other manga, My Hero Academia has eighty-five million copies in circulation, Fullmetal Alchemist has eighty million, and Yu Yu Hakusho has seventy-eight million. Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen has twenty-three volumes released since its debut, it's quite an achievement.

Jujutsu Kaisen first arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with its anime adaptation arriving two years later in 2020. Wasting little time in becoming a major player in the anime world, it's clear that the popularity of the anime has greatly influenced manga sales. As the manga series inches closer to its conclusion, according to creator Gege Akutami, there are plenty of major moments and battles that could spawn a number of seasons and/or movies in the future.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's increasing popularity? Are you hyped for the anime's return next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via WSJ_Manga