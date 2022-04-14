Jujutsu Kaisen Is Making Its April Fools’ Day Joke Into a Real Thing

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime series on the air these days, and everyone is looking ahead to season two. Sadly, the anime has given few updates on its future, and a post made by its team earlier this month had the fandom chucking all because of April Fools’ Day. After all, the show tried to pull a solid prank on netizens, and it turns out Jujutsu Kaisen is pursuing the joke for real right now.

For those who will remember, April 1st saw Jujutsu Kaisen team up with Pui Pui Molcar as a joke for fans. A picture was posted of Yaga and his cursed plushes, and the sorcerer was holding Potato from Pui Pui Molcar. Of course, fans thought the nod was cute, but the crossover was nothing more than a prank. That is, until now at least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animejujutsu/status/1513072793931292672?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The official Jujutsu Kaisen page on Twitter surprised fans this week by posting an update, and it confirmed Pui Pui Molcar is now doing an actual collaboration with its sorcerers. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo were all given makeovers to suit the furry anime. Of course, they were teamed up with Pui Pui Molcar regulars to tie the collaboration tighter together. And if you check out the crossover’s official website, you will see the Jujutsu Kaisen x Pui Pui Molcar schtick is “coming soon”.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen to Get Special Dolce & Gabbana Collection | Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Brand-New Character Sketches | Jujutsu Kaisen Promises a Special Anniversary Present Is Coming for Fans

As you can imagine, fans are loving this unexpected turnaround, and Jujutsu Kaisen did pick a fun series to work with. Pui Pui Molcar may not be a huge hit overseas, but the stop-motion series is something of a sleeper hit on Netflix. So if you want to brace yourself for this partnership, you can binge Pui Pui Molcar ASAP!

What do you think about this prank turnaround? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.