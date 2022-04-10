Jujutsu Kaisen to Get Special Dolce & Gabbana Collection

Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t outwardly flashy, and for the most part, fans can buy into its collectibles with ease. However, that will all change before long thanks to a famous luxury house. Dolce & Gabbana has announced a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans are pretty sure Gojo would be thrilled about the big news.

And yes, you did hear that right. Dolce & Gabbana is teaming up with Gege Akutami’s series to make a capsule line, and fans can rest assured the pieces will cost them a pretty penny.

The update comes from Jujutsu Kaisen itself as a graphic for the Dolce & Gabbana was shared online. At this point, fans only know the collection is coming soon, but there are no other details available about the deal. But of course, netizens have already assumed this limited collection will cost quite a bit.

After all, Dolce & Gabbana is a high-end luxury brand, and it isn’t what many would consider affordable. Handbags by Dolce & Gabbana can cost upwards of $10,000 USD with its cheapest options running hundreds of dollars. As for clothing, the fashion brand prides itself on high-quality pieces that can break the bank. So when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, it will be interesting to see where Dolce & Gabbana prices its pieces.

Of course, this is not the first time anime has dipped its toes into the world of luxury branding. Studio Ghibli has partnered with the Spanish brand Lowe on handbags. Gucci has dabbled with Doraemon while Coach has before done a Naruto collection with help from Michael B. Jordan. And now, it seems it’s time for Dolce & Gabbana to join the list of brands that are down to combine luxury with anime’s top titles. So if Prada announces its own Demon Slayer collection one day, don’t color us surprised!

What do you think of this latest anime collaboration? Did you ever expect Jujutsu Kaisen to take on the world of luxury fashion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.