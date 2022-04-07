Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Brand-New Character Sketches

Jujutsu Kaisen has had creator Gege Akutami weaving the story of Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and the other students of Jujutsu Tech for years, with the shonen franchise becoming one of the biggest of its kind thanks to its anime adaptation. As the manga series continues to follow our favorite Jujutsu sorcerers, Akutami has shared some new sketches that give fans new takes on old and new characters that populate this world of curses and those who continue to fight against them.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season has yet to reveal when it will make landfall next year, but it has some big moments to adapt all the same. With Studio MAPPA, the animation house that is also responsible for the final season of Attack on Titan and the upcoming Chainsaw Man series, set to return to the franchise, Shonen fans are waiting with anticipation for the return of Yuji Itadori and his friends within the supernaturally based high school they attend. While the prequel movie followed a different protagonist in Yuta Okkotsu, that didn’t stop it from becoming one of the most profitable anime movies of all time, though it ultimately was unable to dethrone the current champ in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Twitter Outlet KaiKaiKitan took the opportunity to share these new sketches from creator Gege Akutami, giving fans new takes on old and new characters of Jujutsu Kaisen that have left a mark on the world in which cursed energy sorcerers attempt to stop the seemingly endless assault of supernatural creatures:

The manga’s story is continuing to throw Yuji and his friends for a loop via the arc known as the Culling Game, with fans still dismayed that the fan-favorite character of the series, Gojo, is still out of commission after being imprisoned in a spiritual prison for years in our time. With creator Akutami stating in the past that the series might wrap within a year or two, who knows how much longer fans will have with these cursed students.

What is your favorite sketch featured here from creator Gege Akutami? Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen's story in the manga is nearing its grand finale?