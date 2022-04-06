Jujutsu Kaisen Promises a Special Anniversary Present Is Coming for Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen has spent years following the story of Yuji Itadori as he attempts to use the power of the king of curses for good, struggling with the monster inside of himself while also punching through scores of supernatural threats. With the story beginning four years ago, it seems that the publication that helped deliver the tales of Jujutsu Tech is set to release special cover art to celebrate the anniversary of the creation of mangaka Gege Akutami.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a unique production within the universe of Shonen, offering a story that not just takes place in the past of the series but also follows a completely different protagonist than the one we’ve come to know. Before Yuji Itadori gulped down the fingers of the king of the curses, Sukuna, a far more tragic character took the reins of the series in Yuta Okkotsu. Witnessing the death of his first love, Rika, Yuta found his deceased crush bound to him as a terrifyingly grotesque spirit that wasn’t afraid to tear apart those threatening the newest student of Jujutsu Tech. While Yuta wasn’t featured in the first season of the anime from Studio MAPPA, expect him to make a return to the anime in the future.

According to WSJ_Manga, Shonen Jump will dedicate a new cover of its regularly released publication to Jujutsu Kaisen to help ring in the major occasion for the series that introduced the world of Jujutsu Tech to anime fans at large.

For fans waiting to continue the story of Yuji and company in the anime, they’ll have to wait until next year, 2023, to see the second season make landfall. While the film was a prequel, fans can expect some big elements of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to play a role in the future of the anime as Yuji continues to attempt to control the cursed energy flowing through his veins.

Are you hyped to see this new art for Jujutsu Kaisen? What did you think of the prequel film that is tearing up the charts in box offices around the world?