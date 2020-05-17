Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Spills Release Window in New Podcast

✖

Little information has been given about the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, but it seems the anime's release window has been shared with the world. According to recent reports, the former Editor-in-Chief of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed the news during a podcast chat. It was there Sasaki said the anime was aiming for a later 2020 debut if all goes well.

According to sources such as WSJ_Manga, Sasuke unveiled the release window during a podcast for the weekly magazine. It was there he said Jujutsu Kaisen was slated for a Fall 2020 premiere. That news has yet to be confirmed by Shueisha or any production studio, but fans aren't too surprised by this date.

After all, anime's fall cour is often a packed one, so it makes sense for Jujutsu Kaisen to gun after such a release date. The supernatural manga is becoming one of the bigger ones under Shueisha, and with the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba around the corner, readers will likely flock to the series. And if that is the case, an anime would be very helpful in making the title even more popular.

According to Sasaki, former Editor-in-Chief of Weekly Shonen Jump, in one of the latest Weekly Shonen Jump Podcasts, Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime would be airing in Fall 2020. We'll be expectant and wait for news next week in order to confirm this information. — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) May 17, 2020

Of course, there is one thing that could stand between Jujutsu Kaisen and its release date. If you have not heard, the ongoing pandemic has caused a few good shows to be postponed around the world, and that is no different in Japan. A slew of new and returning anime have been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so there is no telling what Jujutsu Kaisen looks like now. Its production schedule has shifted entirely which means the anime may need until 2021 to debut.

Jujutsu Kaisen was created by Gege Akutami and released in 2018. Viz Media brought the series into English, and its description reads as such: "Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he's happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he's only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life's about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!"

