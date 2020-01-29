Jujutsu Kaisen Reportedly Lands Impressive Production Company

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest manga series around that has yet to receive its own anime adaptation, but this isn’t a state that it will be in for much longer, as the franchise will be coming to television series. While an exact release date has yet to be revealed, it’s clear that the series is amping up to attempt to take on the likes of Demon Slayer, One Piece, and any new and old kids on the anime block. With the main cast already announced for our protagonists, a new rumor has sprung up that states that the anime will be brought to life thanks to a legendary anime studio, MAPPA.

MAPPA Studio was established in 2011, working on numerous anime franchises and feature length films, working on such properties as Hajime No Ippo: Rising, Yuri On Ice, Inuyashiki, and Zombie Land Saga to name a few. With dozens of anime series under its belt in such a short time, it’s clear that the animation house has some serious experience when it comes to creating manga adaptations, so we’re crossing our fingers that they’ll be bringing their all when it comes to the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen!

Twitter User SpyTrue shared the rumor that MAPPA Studio would be involved in the upcoming anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, giving us a world that mixes high school antics with the occult in a franchise that almost seems as if Harry Potter had gone wrong (or oh so right!):

Well. MAPPA Studio will doing “Jujutsu Kaisen” anime is Confirmed. — (S)こうはい (@Spytrue) January 23, 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen was created by mangaka Gege Akutami and released in 2018. Viz Media has brought thee series into English, and its official description reads as such: “Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he’s happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he’s only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life’s about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!”