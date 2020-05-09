You Can Now Read Jujutsu Kaisen's Full Manga Online

One of the biggest upcoming anime adaptations that has yet to hit the small screen is the supernatural Shonen series known as Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans can get the jump on the story itself before it becomes an anime as Shonen Jump has announced that readers can access the manga for free! During the coronavirus pandemic, anime companies and those associated with the medium have been taking big steps to satiate the entertainment demands of many of their consumers and now, the publication that brought this newest franchise to life is letting fans read it free of charge!

For those who aren't familiar with this manga property, the official description for Jujutsu Kaisen reads as such:

"Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he's happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he's only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life's about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!"

Shonen Jump shared the news via their Official Twitter Account that fans could access the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga chapters to catch up on the story of Yuuji and his friend as they encounter supernatural challenges while simultaneously dealing with the problems of high school:

Jujutsu Sorcerers! You can now read ALL of Jujutsu Kaisen in the Shonen Jump digital vault! Don't miss this dark, gritty action manga with killer characters and creepy villains! https://t.co/dCM7F0ktH8 pic.twitter.com/l7LzJx940I — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 5, 2020

The anime adaptation for the series was announced late last year, letting anime fans know that the story of Yuuji and company would be brought to life thanks in part to Toho Pictures and, reportedly, MAPPA Studios. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, the series has already released a brief teaser that you can watch at the top of this article. With the series being a dark one, and a fan favorite among the manga community, we're anxious to see more details about Jujutsu Kaisen's adaptation in the near future.

Will you be catching up on Jujutsu Kaisen via Shonen Jump's website? What manga have you read through during this time of quarantine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the supernatural!

