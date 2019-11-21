Jujutsu Kaisen to Get Anime Adaptation

For those who have been in the fandom for some time, you know that most anime shows get their start through either manga chapters or light novels, such being the case with some of the biggest franchises around like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and oh so many more. Now, a new up and comer is looking to break onto the scene with the announcement that the 2018 manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, will be getting an anime adaptation!

Twitter User Air_News01 broke the news via a translated website that the story of a high schooler, Yuuji, as he dives into a world of the supernatural will be brought to a whole new avenue of fans, looking to bring a bigger audience to the world of Sugisawa Town #3 High School:

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the manga series having sold millions of copies around the world, it was only a matter of time until the story of “Sorcery Fight” found its way to the world of animation. Of course, an anime about a high school student and his friends entering into the world of the supernatural and magic isn’t exactly uncharted territory, as the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach have populated that field for some time. However, Jujutsu Kaisen is hoping to gain a brand new audience thanks to its premise and art style.

Have you ever heard of Jujutsu Kaisen? What other manga would you like to see made into an anime that hasn’t as of yet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen!

Jujutsu Kaisen, aka Sorcery Fight, was created by manga writer/artist Gege Akutami and released in 2018 with seven volumes to its name, with the series continuing thanks to fan demand. Viz Media has continued printing the manga with 7 volumes of the story currently available.

The official description of the series of Jujutsu Kaisen reads as such:

“Yuuji is a genius at track and field. But he has zero interest running around in circles, he’s happy as a clam in the Occult Research Club. Although he’s only in the club for kicks, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life’s about to get really strange in Sugisawa Town #3 High School!”