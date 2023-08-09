Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: When Does the Shibuya Arc Start?

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest shows in anime these days and for good reason. With its intense fights and eclectic cast, there is a lot to love about this supernatural shonen. Now that Jujutsu Kaisen season two is live, all eyes are on the anime as it gears up for its next arc. After all, its next storyline is the Shibuya Incident arc, so we're breaking down when it will come to light.

If you were not aware, Jujutsu Kaisen season two began earlier this summer, and it kicked off with a look at Gojo and Geto in their youth. We met up with the two boys as they scaled through high school with Shoko at their side. When the team was tasked with protecting the Star Plasma Vessel, the sorcerers were tested in untold ways, and this arc ended with Geto taking a stand against humanity over what he witnessed.

With Gojo's Past arc done, it is time for the Shibuya Incident arc to kick off. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is going on a little hiatus to prepare for the story shift, so the anime has no episode premieres planned until August 31st. Jujutsu Kaisen will return with a new episode at the end of this month, and it will formally begin the anime's adaptation of the Shibuya arc.

If you are a reader of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, then you know why fans are obsessed with the Shibuya. To say the storyline moves the series into a new era puts things very lightly. For those who only watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, you are in for a treat with this upcoming arc, so we suggest you catch up with the series if you are lagging behind.

Not sure how to binge Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! The hit anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll right now, and the same goes for its prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. As for the manga, you can read Gege Akutami's manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen update? Can you make the wait for the Shibuya arc? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!