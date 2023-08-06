Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares New Shibuya Character Designs

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for its biggest anime arc yet. The show made its return to television this summer with an arc focused on Gojo's past, but that storyline just came to a close. It is now time for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to tackle the manga's Shibuya arc, and the anime just posted new character art for the story.

As you can see below, the team at MAPPA Studios released the character art for Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc earlier today. The artwork put three major players together ahead of their showdown with jujutsu society. Geto, Mahito, and Choso can all be seen here. And yes, they are ready to slaughter any sorcerer in their way.

(Photo: MAPPA )

To the left, Geto can be seen in his usual outfit with his long hair pulled back. Donning navy robes and a green shift, Geto is just as formidable as ever, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 spent its first half breaking down the sorcerer's power. As for Mahito, the deranged villain is prepared for war in his usual black ensemble while Choso looks collected in his draft. Dressed in purple and white, the half-curse human will be taking on Yuji before much longer.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be on a break this coming week, but when it returns, MAPPA Studios will bring the Shibuya arc to life. Geto set the whole fiasco in motion when he challenged Gojo to the duel before his apparent death, and the war will be jujutsu society on the line. From a political and power standpoint, the next arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will change the status quo of the anime. So if you aren't caught up with the show, we recommend you get binging ASAP.

If you want to brush up on Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis here: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

