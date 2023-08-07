Jujutsu Kaisen's Big Break-Up Sparks Response From KFC

Jujutsu Kaisen has been delivering hit after hit this summer. Weeks ago, the hit anime marked its return with season two, and its version of Gojo's Past arc was sheer perfection. The comeback gave anime fans more context about Gojo and Geto's bond before the pair experienced a spectacular break up. And now, the emotional scene has sparked a reply from none other than KFC.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Kentucky Fried Chicken is getting in on this debacle now. Taking to social media, KFC began commenting on the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 break up, and it seems the colonel is sick over Gojo and Geto.

Still wiping our tears — KFC (@kfc) August 3, 2023

"Still wiping our tears," KFC shared on Twitter after replying to one fan's still of the Jujutsu Kaisen break up. In the image, you can see Geto in all black walking down a sidewalk in Tokyo, and it is impossible to overlook the background here. After all, Geto is standing next to a KFC... or rather a KIC due to trademark issues.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, creator Gege Akutami held the pair's break up in front of a KFC, and the absurd setting became a quick meme. Readers were eager to see how Jujutsu Kaisen would handle the break up, and it did so perfectly with help from KFC. After catching wind of the ordeal, the chain chicken restaurant had to speak up, so KFC is now deep in its feels with Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Of course, this is not the last Jujutsu Kaisen will see of Gojo and Geto. The series puts plenty of focus on the Six Eyes user, and we know from Jujutsu Kaisen season one that Geto is still on a rampage. His challenge of war will kick off soon as Geto promised to upend jujutsu society on Halloween in Shibuya. This long-awaited arc will kick off when Jujutsu Kaisen season two returns to television this month. So if you need to brush up on the series, you better do so ASAP.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the hit supernatural series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

