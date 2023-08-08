Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Promo Reveals Shibuya Arc First Look

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has shared the first look at what to expect from the Shibuya Incident arc with the promo for the anime's next episode! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 started out with an adaptation of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and the newest episode of the anime officially brought the flashback to an end. With it Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki returned to the anime as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 returns to present day events. Now the anime is ready to take on the hugest arc from the original manga yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be taking a couple of weeks off from its broadcast as it will air some special recaps in Japan reintroducing the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the first season, and will be returning to screens with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 later this month. Showcasing the first rough look at what is coming from Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara's return to the anime in the new season's Shibuya Incident arc, you can check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "It's Like That," and will be premiering in Japan on Thursday, August 31st. This episode adapts the materials from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 64 (that shares the same name) that actually took place before the events of the flashback arc in the manga. This chapter follows up the cliffhanger from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 where Yuji Itadori and the others were recommended to take on higher grade missions in the future. It doesn't directly lead into the Shibuya Incident, but the end of the previous episode does.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially ended the Gojo's Past saga with a return to the present day, and the immediate events after directly lead into the start of the Shibuya Incident. It's likely we'll see this with the second half of the episode, so fans will definitely want to keep their eyes peeled for how this all kicks off. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 before the next arc kicks in, you can check out the anime now streaming on Crunchyroll.

