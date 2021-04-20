Jujutsu Kaisen Steps Out with New Sneaker Collaboration

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series right now, and its success is hard to deny. Whether you're in Japan or overseas, you can find someone buzzing about Jujutsu Kaisen, and that is why one shoe brand decided to team up with the series. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of style, and its first-ever shoe line is something worth saving up for.

Over on Natalie, the Japanese site confirmed Syunsoku is teaming up with Jujutsu Kaisen. The show fashion brand is making a series of shoes inspired by the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, this means Yuji Itadori is going to get his own kicks, but he is far from the only one.

According to the report, Yuji will be getting shoes alongside Megumi and Nobara. As expected, Gojo is getting some black sneakers all to himself. The final two shoes on this list go to Kento and Toge, so you can lean into any of these sneakers based on your personal style.

The shoes will be a bit pricey, but they aren't too bad when compared to other anime collections. The shoes will run under $60 USD, and there are no plans presently to ship these sneakers overseas. You can always try finding these Jujutsu Kaisen shoes secondhand if you are desperate, and there are also delivery services you can use to route your package if need be.

If you are not familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can catch up with the supernatural series online. The show is available on Crunchyroll as season one is over, and there are currently plans to adapt the story's prequel into a movie.

What do you think of the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration? Do you care for any of these sneakers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.