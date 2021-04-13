Jujutsu Kaisen's "King of Curses" Sukuna Gets Fem Makeover Cosplay

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season of its anime introduced Shonen fans to a number of different characters that make up the students and staff of Jujutsu Tech, but one of the most malevolent antagonists of the series created by Gege Akutami is one that is a little too close to home as Sukuna receives some slick new Cosplay. Though Sukuna has, for the most part, stayed relatively docile throughout most of the adventures that Yuji Itadori encountered during the first season of the anime, it's clear that the internal struggle between the sorcerer and the king of curses will continue.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime ended with Sukuna managing to digest another of his lost fingers, which grants him more power and thereby, makes Yuji Itadori that much better of a Jujutsu sorcerer. With the final arc of the first season seeing Yuji and his friends, Megumi and Nobara, battling against a sibling team of curses that were also vying for one of Sukuna's fingers, the students of Jujutsu Tech were successful and ended the season on a light-hearted note. Though a second season has yet to be confirmed, the franchise will be returning to the world of anime with its first feature-length film that dives into the world before the start of the anime.

Instagram Cosplayer Danielle Vedovelli shared this fresh new take on the "King of the Curses", who proved to be a threat to both the heroes and villains of Jujutsu Kaisen and remains one of the strongest beings in the series to this day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Vedovelli 🌸 (@danievedo)

Yuji first became linked with Sukuna when he ingested one of the cursed being's fingers, in a bid to save his own life and the lives of his friends who got learned a harsh lesson that the world of the supernatural was far more real than they had originally thought. With Itadori struggling to learn how to harness his cursed energy, Sukuna has been bidding his time, waiting for the perfect moment to free himself as Yuji continues his quest to find the severed fingers of the king of curses.

What do you think of this new take on Sukuna? What was your favorite curse of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses.