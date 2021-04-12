Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Real Name of Kamo's Brain

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the real name behind Noritoshi Kamo's brain in the newest chapter of the series! When it was first revealed that the Suguru Geto at the center of the series' villainous plans was in fact not the same Geto we had seen during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel (which is actually getting a feature film adaptation soon), the surprises kept coming as a talking brain had implanted itself in Geto's body after making its way through several other hosts over the years such as the sorceror Noritoshi Kamo. Now that brain has been given a name.

The mysteries surrounding that first big brain reveal have only stacked as this brain launched a whole new plan to send the Jujutsu Sorceror world into chaos with a deadly new game, but the newest chapter has cleared up the mystery just a little bit. Now the sorcerer behind this brain transferring cursed technique has been given an official name with Chapter 145 of Gege Akutami's original manga, Kenjaku.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The previous chapter of the series saw Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Yuta Okkotsu take the next steps before the start of the Culling Game, and this involved finding Master Tengen and getting some answers to their biggest questions. Upon finally coming face to face with Tengen in the newest chapter, Tengen reveals the brain's real name in Kenjaku.

He reveals that Kenjaku is the sorceror that once inhabited Noritoshi Kamo's body and now resides in Geto. It was here that he also explained the motivations behind Kenjaku's Culling Game in the first place as he's letting chaos into the world in order to break it down and fuse it with Tengen's own self. This would essentially turn the chaos going on in Japan out into the rest of the world as a result.

Now that the brain has been given a name, there's still so much more that needs to be explored about what Kenjaku has done since being in Kamo's body. There's a huge gap of time between the two hosts named, and that could explain why Yuji's mother seemed to share the same forehead scars as Geto and Kamo. It seems this Culling Game arc will be showing off more of Kenjaku with each new chapter, but what do you think?

Are you hoping to learn more about Kenjaku's motivations and past before becoming a living brain? How do you feel about the reveal of this real name?