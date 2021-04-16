My Hero Academia Exhibit Brings In Other Big Name Anime Creators

✖

My Hero Academia was first brought to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump as a manga series that ventured into a brand new world of superheroes and villains, and with its stampeding success in both print, television, and film, it's definitely no surprise to see that Kohei Horikoshi's franchise has received an art exhibit. Fans of the Shonen franchise shouldn't only expect to see Horikoshi's artwork on display, as several other prominent anime creators are lending their artistic talent to highlight the protagonists and antagonists that have helped make the universe of UA Academy such a success.

The list of anime creators that will be assisting Kohei Horikoshi in creating new art for the My Hero Academia Exhibition - Drawing Smash include One Piece's Eiichiro Oda, Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami, Black Clover's Yuki Tabata, Bleach's Tite Kubo, Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto, Kagijin's Yasuki Tanuki, and World Trigger's Daisuke Ashihara. Though the art from these prolific mangakas has yet to be revealed, this is definitely a "murderers' row" when it comes to some of the biggest names in the medium of Shonen anime. The exhibit itself will open on April 23rd in Japan, then close its doors on June 27th, with the exhibit returning in Osaka this summer.

2021 is set to be a big year for the franchise of My Hero Academia, as the fifth season of the anime has recently launched on the small screen and this summer seeing the heroes of Class 1-A taking on a new challenge in their third feature-length film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. On top of this, Horikoshi is currently playing out the "Final Arc" in the pages of the manga which sees both the heroes and the villains making new plans following the devastating effects of the War Arc.

Kohei Horikoshi himself has gone on record that he is looking to bring to a close the story of My Hero Academia "sooner rather than later", though there has been no release date as to when we can expect the adventures of Class 1-A to finally make their curtain call. With this upcoming art exhibit, it's clear that the Shonen franchise has left a big impression on fans and anime creators alike.

Via Atsushi 101X