My Hero Academia, Inuyasha Stars Join Jujutsu Kaisen Cast

My Hero Academia and Inuyasha stars have joined the cast of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime! Jujutsu Kaisen might be nearing the end of its inaugural season, but the newest episode is still making time to plant seeds for the future with the addition of two new characters. The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc has reached the climax of its big fight as Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo are now fighting against the cursed spirit Hanami, but the newest episode throws a wrench into things by introducing both a new ally and new enemy during all of the chaos of the episode.

Episode 20 of the series shares a look back at Todo's upbringing, and with this flashback comes the first of new additions to the cast. Although she's not explicitly named just yet, the mysterious woman who shows up to take a young Todo under her wing is named Yuki Tsukumo. She'll be voiced by Noriko Hidaka, who has performed for characters such as Akane Tendo in Ranma, Near in Death Note, Kyoko in Inuyasha (and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon) and more:

The second new addition adds to the group of foes. A human curse user working together alongside Juzo and the cursed spirits, this strange knife wielder is named Haruta Shigemo. He's voiced by Wataru Hatano, who provides the voice for My Hero Academia's Hitoshi Shinso (who's returning in a big way with the fifth season coming this March):

If there's a second season of the series on the way, we'll be seeing these two in action soon enough. But for now they are just curious new additions to Jujutsu Kaisen's wider anime puzzle.