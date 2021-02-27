Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Todo's Cursed Technique

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed Aoi Todo's secret Cursed Technique with the newest episode of the series! The Kyoto Goodwill arc has reached the climax of its big fight as Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo have formed a quick and powerful alliance against the monstrous cursed spirit Hanami, and this fight had been testing the limits of the two of their physical strengths. With Todo realizing this at the end of the previous episode, he had teased that it was finally time to bring his cursed technique into the fight -- one that he had been keeping under wraps through the arc.

Episode 20 of the series picks up right from that cliffhanger as Todo continues to analyze Hanami during their fight. With him realizing they have taken their physical abilities as far as they could go, he begins to literally switch things up with his Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie. This technique swaps places between two objects, and he uses it to great effect in the fight alongside Yuji.

Confirming a clue he had left about the technique in a previous episode, Todo explains that his technique can swap two people with a single clap of his hands. Though he kind of bluffs about it at first in order to keep taking Hanami by surprise. It's especially impressive considering how well Todo and Yuji are able to adapt to one another as quickly as they swap in and out.

The real secret of the technique, however, is that Todo can swap the places of any object with enough cursed energy of a certain level. As he reveals that he can swap objects such as people, small animals, and more and not just himself. It's a fitting technique for someone who likes to fight physically as much as he does as it's more about controlling the physical space around an opponent more than anything. And it works wonders against Hanami in the fight.

