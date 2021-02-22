Jujutsu Kaisen Shows the Power of Bromance in Latest Episode

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen showed off the power of Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo's new bromance with the newest episode of the series! Fans have been privy to Yuji's kind and open personality through the anime's first season so far as he's made quick friends with pretty much every person he comes across. This was especially the case with the hard hitting Aoi Todo. Following his aggressive introduction in the first half of the season, Todo had come across Yuji for the first time with the official Kyoto Goodwill Event that had the two exchange blows and, surprisingly, feelings about women.

Through Yuji, Todo had found who he felt was a best friend. Although those feelings weren't exactly reciprocated in the moment (especially because Todo came to this conclusion following a hilarious fantasy sequence), Episode 19 of the series sees Yuji close this gap with Todo fairly quickly as Todo not only helps him reach a new phase of cursed technique power but forms a pretty adept tag team to take on the monstrous Hanami.

This is why I love JJK fight scenes so much. In every duo fight scene from the series, Gege always makes the duo do a combo attack/make the best out of their partner. It always results into something dope like these two examples. Todo & Yuji saving each other mid-air was so clean pic.twitter.com/EOkr27aZPm — Malik (@LuhEasy) February 19, 2021

the way todo casually slaps yuji twice and yuji just...doesn’t care sends me pic.twitter.com/yUfwQWGWC2 — kiemeraant (@kiieess) February 19, 2021

Episode 19 of the series sees two significant moments that bring Yuji and Todo closer together. The first is an extension of the tease Todo made last time that suggested that Yuji's Divergent Fist could get much stronger. Todo breaks through Yuji's feelings of doubt and hesitation to help Yuji unlock the Black Flash technique, a move that is rare even among the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerors.

The second then sees Todo teaming up with a now stronger and more confident Yuji against Hanami. The two of them are so quickly in sync with one another that they are able to pull off some quick thinking moves even while fighting Hanami in the middle of the air. But this is just the start of a long friendship between the two like minded fighters, so what did you think of this bromance between the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!