Jujutsu Kaisen Goes Wild with This Bleach Crossover

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime right now, and it has no plans to slow its roll. While the manga carries on its weekly schedule, the anime is set to return before too long with its first-ever movie. At this point, the word is out on how much Gojo will be seen in the feature, but one artist decided to honor the sorcerer for all the work he's done so far. And honestly, the mash-up made to highlight Gojo is pretty much perfect.

As you can see below, the Twitter user succo_gnt brought the artwork to life for fans. It was there they paired Gojo with Suguru for a special crossover that calls back to yet another huge franchise. So if you love Bleach as much as you do Jujutsu Kaisen, then this mash-up was made for you.

The gorgeous sketch shows Gojo standing next to Suguru in some snazzy new outfits. To the left, Yuji's teacher is shown in Shinigami robes befitting of a captain. His white overcoat is layered atop a traditional black uniform tied with a white belt. Of course, Gojo is wearing a blindfold given his cursed powers, so that aesthetic suits Bleach. You can see that with Kaname Tosen, but Gojo's look here seems more evocative of Gin Ichimaru.

As for Suguru, he has some major Sosuke Aizen vibes going on. The character's black hair is let loose though some of it is tied into a bun. The sorcerer's demure pose might make you mistake him for a gentle fighter, but that is far from the case. Suguru is as powerful as they come, so we are loving this Soul Reaper makeover.

In many ways, Jujutsu Kaisen has become the supernatural filler for the new generation of anime fans. Bleach roped in millions of viewers during its time, and Yuji Itadori has amassed a similar fanbase to Ichigo. So if there was ever a crossover to do, well - this would be it!

What do you think about this supernatural crossover? Do you have a preference between Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.