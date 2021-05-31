Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Has Increased Manga Sales By Nearly 600%

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen brought its first season to a close recently, but the franchise is far from forgotten in 2021. In fact, it turns out Gege Akutami's supernatural story is growing bigger by the day. A new report has gone live regarding the top-selling manga of the year so far, and Jujutsu Kaisen is rather close to overtaking Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The report was shared by Oricon as it ranks manga sales weekly in Japan. In partnership with Shueisha, the pair told fans that Jujutsu Kaisen has over 50 million copies in circulation. This total includes both print and digital manga volumes and pre-orders for volume 16 which will release this week in Japan.

The folks at Anime News Network did some number crunching, and it turns out this Jujutsu Kaisen update is something very special. According to the data, the manga's lifetime sales have risen 590% since its anime was released. The series, which began last fall, was released when Jujutsu Kaisen only had 8.5 million copies in circulation. You can see the manga's full sales breakdown below:

8.5 million in early October

10 million on October 29

15 million on December 16

20 million on January 13

25 million on January 26

30 million on February 9

35 million on March 4

40 million on March 31

45 million on April 21

Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen has been signaling fans since last October, and its sales are impossible to deny. The anime put a much-needed spotlight on Akutami's sleeper hit. Now, its manga is one of the best-selling in Japan as well as overseas. So if you are not keeping up with Yuji Itadori, you better get a move on!

If you want to watch Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find the series streaming over on Crunchyroll. The manga is being handled in English by Viz Media if you want to read the series in print or online using the publisher's digital vault. Currently, no plans for the anime's second season have been announced, but a Jujutsu Kaisen movie is in development currently.

HT - ANN