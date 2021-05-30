Sebastian Stan Reacts to His Jujutsu Kaisen Shoutout

✖

Sebastian Stan has been in the headlines plenty this year, but not every story has been about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star may be known best for playing Bucky Barnes on screen, but his popularity knows no bounds. That is why Stan trended in light of a cameo in Jujutsu Kaisen, and the actor just saw the little blip for himself!

The whole thing went down on the program Saturday Stay In with Sebastian Stan. The actor took part in the online event to talk acting, the Winter Soldier, and his upcoming gig as Tommy Lee Jones. It was there the host showed Stan the clip of his nod in Jujutsu Kaisen, and he seemed floored by the whole ordeal.

"I mean, I want to find out more about [the show]," Stan said while looking gobsmacked by the reference. "I am very humbled. I'll take it."

SEBASTIAN STAN SAW HIS SHOUTOUT IN JJK LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/TTp1IrZYn3 — celikunt (@Celikunt) May 29, 2021

Clearly, Stan had no idea that he was ever brought up in Jujutsu Kaisen, but fans of the anime aren't surprised at all. The show made its reference some time ago, and Stan is not the only Hollywood star to get a shout-out. Jennifer Lawrence was mentioned at one point as Yuji shared his type of woman, and the Oscar winner fit that role.

Of course, we cannot blame Stan for being out of the loop. The actor has had a busy year thanks to the big debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series was a hit from episode one, and Stan did ample press for the show amidst the pandemic. Now, the actor is in the spotlight for his work in a movie documenting Pamela Anderson's torrid romance with Jones of Motley Crue. The project will explore the events surrounding the couple's exploited sex tape, and Stan was praised alongside co-star Lily James for their physical transformations during production.

What did you think of Stan's blip in Jujutsu Kaisen? Which other A-list star will the anime mention next...?