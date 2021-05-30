Jujutsu Kaisen Stuns Fans with Maki's Bloody Massacre

Jujutsu Kaisen has been working through one of its most intense arcs yet in the manga, and it seems like things are only about to get worse for our heroes. If you are reading the manga, you will know the Zenin clan is in full focus, but Maki wants to change that ASAP. After all, she plans on culling the whole family, and the manga has readers doing double-takes in the aftermath of her bloody massacre.

The whole thing went down today with the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. The update saw creator Gege Akutami take Maki to her darkest place yet. In the wake of her sister's death, Maki has promised to fulfill the request Mai made before passing. The twins want to see the Zenin family obliterated, and Maki makes major progress in that regard.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The heroine's full powers are unlocked, and the Zenin clan learns the hard way what can happen if you underestimate Maki. She is able to kill some of the strongest fighters in the Zenin clan point-blank. Even Toji failed to defeat some of the warriors Maki killed, and she did not stop there. By the end of chapter 150, Maki makes her way to the family's head for a final showdown, and she still has plenty of anger to keep her fighting.

As you can see in the slides below, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are freaking out over Maki and for good reason. No one ever expected her to be this powerful, but Mai's death finally let the girl tap into all her latent potential. Now, the Zenin clan is reaping the consequences of its abusive hierarchy, and fans can only hope Maki is able to come back from the pit she's fallen into.

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter? Are you surprised by Maki or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below