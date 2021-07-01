Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibit Unveils Gojo Life-size Statue

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime these days, and its power is hard to deny. With its sales at a high right now, Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to take on a huge art exhibit that will hype up fans. And now, we have gotten a look at part of the exhibition and its life-sized take on Gojo.

As you can see down below, the photo comes courtesy of Twitter user kaikaikitan, a well-known Jujutsu Kaisen translator. It was there the fan shared several new photos of the anime's big exhibit, and part of it included a life-size statue of Gojo. And yes, it is just as pretty as you would guess.

The gojo life size figure looks really good👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nAk44oAzPG — shiro @ Gojo Satoru🤞🏻 (@kaikaikitan) July 1, 2021

The Jujutsu Kaisen statue is massive, and it shows Gojo sitting in a gnarly ink chair made of goo. The sorcerer is shown sitting with one leg curled into his chest while the other hangs down. As always, Gojo is dressed sharply in his black costume, and he is shown with one hand pulling at his eye mask. That is why fans can see his crystal blue eyes in this statue, and Gojo's white-silver hair only compliments the look.

At this point, there are no plans to sell this sort of statue to fans, but it would not shock netizens if that time should come. After all, Gojo is one of the main fighters in Jujutsu Kaisen and a certified heartthrob. In the exhibit, this statue is lit up fully with purple lights to make Gojo look even cooler, so it will not be long before fans with deep pockets start asking after this statue. And when that times come, you can rest assured this piece will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

If you want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find the anime's first streaming over on Crunchyroll. The anime is working on a movie behind the scenes at this time, and for manga readers, you can find Jujutsu Kaisen volumes in print or digitally through Viz Media.

What do you think of this big Jujutsu Kaisen event? Would you care to take a statue like this home...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.