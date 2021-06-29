Jujutsu Kaisen Producer Teases Next Movie Update

✖

A producer behind the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen movie has teased that we'll be seeing new updates fairly soon! Jujutsu Kaisen's debut season has been a huge hit among fans, and that's been reflected in the increased popularity of Gege Akutami's original manga series. But while many fans had expected the anime to continue with a full second season of the anime, instead it was announced that Jujutsu Kaisen would be branching out for its very first movie project. Adapting the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this new film is heading to Japan later this year.

We have been steadily getting updates for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film with not only a confirmed release date, and even a first look at Yuta Okkotsu's character design for the film, but fans have been waiting to see something more concrete. According to producer Keisuke Seshimo, while they could not reveal anything just yet, we'll be seeing some new things announced soon.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Studio MAPPA recently celebrated their tenth anniversary with a special livestream panel that showed off all of their recently airing and upcoming projects. While the headliner was the new anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, there was a presentation for Jujutsu Kaisen as well. Unfortunately, this did not come with any significant updates for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 but Seshimo addressed this directly.

As reported by @soukatsu_ on Twitter, Seshimo offered the following about the currently in the works Jujutsu Kaisen film, "[W]e can't tell you anything about the Jujutsu Kaisen movie just yet[,]but things will be announced soon in the future so please look forward to that." Unfortunately it's not a huge update, but this also means that MAPPA is ready to reveal more about the upcoming film soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled to hit theaters in Japan on December 24th, and now that the film is less than six months out from its debut we'll definitely start to see more of the actual feature film soon. We got a teaser trailer when it was first announced, and a poster that confirmed this release date (which also aligns with a very special day in the story), but it sounds like we'll be getting to see even more soon enough!

How are you feeling about Jujutsu Kaisen's movie so far? What are you most excited to see from the franchise's first feature?