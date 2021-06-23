Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Unleashes Fem Gojo's True Power

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series out right now, and the anime is taking fans in by the drove. If you did not know, the supernatural series went live this year to critical acclaim, and fans are already looking ahead to the show's next steps. And now, one fan decided it was time to give Gojo the gender-bent makeover of his dreams.

The work comes from the Instagram user juvartsy as you can see below. The cosplayer decided to hop on the anime fandom's trend of gender-bending characters, and Gojo was the first hero who came to mind. And as you can tell, their take on the Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer is fierce, to say the least.

"Welp, I guess we’re genderbending every [Jujutsu Kaisen] character lmao:,) doing Gojo made me experiment with white liner/lashes so it’s a fun different look," the fan captioned the look. And clearly, they put some serious work into their eye makeup.

After all, the Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay brings white eyeliner and mascara as it brings Gojo's eyes to life. Some makeup went on to define the heroine's eyebrows, and a bit of highlighter brings out their cheeks. Finally, the look comes together with a long white wig and soft pink-red lips. As for the outfit, Gojo looks sleek in circular sunglasses, a black turtleneck, and high-waisted jeans with a white belt.

This outfit brings out all the best parts of Gojo, so we have to give kudos to juvartsy. And if you want to check out more of their cosplays, you can find them on Instagram here.

What do you think of this fan's take on Gojo? Which Jujutsu Kaisen ranks as your favorite these days?