Jujutsu Kaisen is living a good life right now, and it seems things are only going to get better for the anime. After all, the series is thriving in the wake of its first season, and a movie is on the way. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has an update in store for the film, and it has gone live at last. And as we all hoped, the anime gave fans a first-look at Jujutsu Kaisen 0 thanks to a teaser trailer.

First, let's explain how this whole thing got started. The teaser debuted on Twitter courtesy of the official Jujutsu Kaisen account. It was there a photo was posted of a six-hour countdown, and the anime confirmed an update would be given on the Jujutsu Kaisen movie once the time ran out. That is exactly what happened and you can see the teaser for yourself above. There isn't much to it asides from a first look at Yuta and Rika, but that is plenty enough for fans.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Of course, you might be confused about the timing of the countdown. The six-hour countdown began at 5:00 am EST / 4:00 am CST. This left audiences free to enjoy the update at 10:00 am CST, and it was well worth the wait. And if you live stateside, you likely got your day started just before the update went live.

If you are not familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen or its movie, the anime went live with season one recently. The supernatural series is one of the best-selling titles in Japan right now, and Jujutsu Kaisen hopes to expand upon its success with an upcoming movie. The film, which is titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0, will act as a prequel of sorts to the mainline series. So rather than focusing on Yuji, this film will be all about Yuta. You can read the synopsis for the story below for more details:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?"

