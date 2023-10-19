Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji vs Choso May Be Anime's Best Fight of 2023
Jujutsu Kaisen season two just brought Yuji vs Choso to television, and we're obsessed.
Jujutsu Kaisen never fails to impress. Even at its lowest points, the hit anime is leagues above most competition. This season, Jujutsu Kaisen has nailed that message as its latest arc has been a treat. And today, well – Jujutsu Kaisen season two dropped the biggest anime fight of 2023 to date.
The whole thing kicked off as Yuji Itadori finally began his battle with Choso. The Cursed Womb has been on Yuji's tail as Choso was eager to avenge his fallen brothers. His quest for revenge went live this week as Choso took the offensive against Yuji, and their battle was nothing short of impressive.
From aspect changes to POV swaps, Yuji vs Choso was filled with intricate details. As you can see in the slides below, even the biggest fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were stunned by the battle's quality. The team at MAPPA Studios did not hold back at all while animating this long-awaited showdown, and their effort shows.
If you have not seen Jujutsu Kaisen's latest fight, you should do yourself a favor and watch it ASAP. You can find Gege Akutami's hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:
"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."
What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen throwdown? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Once in a Lifetime
#呪術廻戦 #呪術2期 #JUJUTSUKAISEN #JJKS2 #JJK239— d0nut ❄ (@xDonutW) October 19, 2023
THIS FIGHT WAS FUCKING GENERATIONAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TPz0I56vaN
Feeding Us Well
THIS FIGHT IS GONNA FEED MY FAMILY FOR GENERATIONS!!!
HOLY FUCKING SHIT THIS WAS GENERATIONAL DAWG THEY WENT ABOVE & BEYOND WITH CHOSO VS YUJI THEY DID IT JUSTICE!!! I CAN FINALLY DIE PEACEFULLY NOWWWW 😭
GOD BLESS THE S2 STAFF MEMBERS FOR THIS FEAST.#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/7sKTuVSUOF— makiway galaxy 💫 (@konoraora) October 19, 2023
Peak Animation
WHAT AN INCREDIBLE EPISODE! CHOSO VS YUJI IS ONE OF THE BEST FIGHT IN THIS YEAR THANK YOU MAPPA FOR THIS PEAK 🔥 #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/ZjO8D7x1bI— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) October 19, 2023
It's Happening
#呪術廻戦 S2 E13
Choso's meow meow breakdown scene pic.twitter.com/s8Dk4FDBS1— Curry | Gojo Revival Arc 🪷 (@JujutsuCurry) October 19, 2023
A Phenomenal Experience
The way the aspect ratio started glitching & changed from 16:9 to 4:3 mid choso breakdown & "forcefully" transitioned into VHS style "memories that didn't exist"... fucking chef's kiss to whoever directed this phenomenal epsiode.#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/bghmvBbdIj— makiway galaxy 💫 (@konoraora) October 19, 2023
Jujutsu Milestone
What an incredible episode— MAPPA Sakuga (@MappaSakuga) October 19, 2023
Thank you to all the staff that poured out all of their efforts into making this masterpiece. Undoubtedly one of the best episodes in the franchise#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/0J1BKr0mbH
A Tale of Two Creators
Kazuto Arai and Takumi Sunakohara are both idiosyncratic creators in their own rights, but they have been linked throughout their careers. Both starting their careers at Studio Trigger they collaborated frequently since. They link up again on Jujutsu Kaisen S2 EP 13. #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/XvvItXn2Ek— JJKContent (@JJKContent) October 19, 2023
Snap Off
#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen— kles.🕊️⚡ (@kles7_) October 19, 2023
the raid kaisen is fucking real they snapped with the animation pic.twitter.com/ssXVgN8s83
A Storyboard Record
#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen— kles.🕊️⚡ (@kles7_) October 19, 2023
this ep might just have the best storyboard jjk has ever gotten i especially love the use of pov shots pic.twitter.com/4605vouAip
Thank You So Much
CHOSO VS YUJI ! THANKS MAPPA pic.twitter.com/jgzujGXpQH— Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKcontents) October 19, 2023