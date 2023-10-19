Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji vs Choso May Be Anime's Best Fight of 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen never fails to impress. Even at its lowest points, the hit anime is leagues above most competition. This season, Jujutsu Kaisen has nailed that message as its latest arc has been a treat. And today, well – Jujutsu Kaisen season two dropped the biggest anime fight of 2023 to date.

The whole thing kicked off as Yuji Itadori finally began his battle with Choso. The Cursed Womb has been on Yuji's tail as Choso was eager to avenge his fallen brothers. His quest for revenge went live this week as Choso took the offensive against Yuji, and their battle was nothing short of impressive.

From aspect changes to POV swaps, Yuji vs Choso was filled with intricate details. As you can see in the slides below, even the biggest fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were stunned by the battle's quality. The team at MAPPA Studios did not hold back at all while animating this long-awaited showdown, and their effort shows.

If you have not seen Jujutsu Kaisen's latest fight, you should do yourself a favor and watch it ASAP. You can find Gege Akutami's hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen throwdown? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!