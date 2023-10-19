Jujutsu Kaisen Stars Break Silence on Yuji vs Choso

It is finally time, guys. It has been a long wait, but Jujutsu Kaisen has made good on its promise with Choso. At long last, the hit anime has pitted the cursed against Yuji in battle, and the characters' actors have broken their silence on the big showdown.

The update comes on the day of Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode launch. Today marks the arrival of season two episode 13, and it is there Choso will begin his feud with Yuji. The pair have been headed towards battle for quite some time, and according to the voice actor for Yuji, the showdown will leave no one disappointed.

【New Visual】

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

"Shibuya Incident Arc"



Itadori vs Choso, The fight begins today!🔥



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/C3QB1pkMqU — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 19, 2023

"From here on, battle of "Shibuya Incident" becomes even more brutal. I want to tell you that this is where the fun begins. Even for those who have enjoyed it so far, there will be developments that will move your emotions even further, so please continue watching," Junya Enoki shared.

As for the voice actor behind Choso, Daisuke Namikawa went on to talk a bit about his character's rough nature. The antagonist is newer to Jujutsu Kaisen, but his surly attitude has made him a favorite with fans. Namikawa supports that description, but as we all know, Yuji will do his best to break down Choso's walls.

"If I were to compare him to a classmate, he would be like an overbearing & mysterious transfer student. You want to talk to him, but he is difficult to talk to (lol). He is difficult to approach. He doesn't seem to have much of a communicative ability," the actor shared.

As you can imagine, the stakes are high for Choso vs Yuji, so MAPPA Studios has plenty on its shoulders today. If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, it is easy to catch up. The show's second season is streaming on Crunchyroll along with its first season. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen update? Are you keeping up with the anime's second season?