Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates Nanami's Best Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season only has a few episodes before the Shibuya Incident Arc comes to a close, but fans are still reeling from the major deaths that have taken place thanks to Suguru Geto's master plan. With the likes of Jogo and Nobara seemingly leaving this mortal plane, anime fans are still trying to come to grips with one of the second season's MVPs dying in Nanami. While Nanami might have died at the hands of Mahito, the Jujutsu Tech teacher had his time to shine, as cosplayers are attempting to recreate his shining moment.

Nanami might have been a powerhouse, but he wasn't anywhere near the same level of power as the likes of Gojo. Following Nanami's fight against Dagon, the sorcerer was dealt a major blow by Jogo, who burned away the skin from half of Nanami's body. Not letting this keep him down, Nanami took the opportunity to return, taking out a number of cursed beings who were threatening Shibuya. Unfortunately, the hero's focus on the cursed beings left him wide open to an attack from Mahito, whose cursed power allowed him to kill Nanami simply by laying hands on him.

Nanami Rises From The Grave Thanks to Cosplay

Nanami might have been dealt heavy blows by Mahito and Jogo, but his first battle in the Shibuya Incident Arc was a major win for the sorcerer. Arriving just in time to save Nobara, Nanami was able to deliver some of the biggest punches of the show so far to the villain known as Shigemo. The beatdown was such a major moment for Jujustu Kaisen that fans still regard it as one of the biggest moments of the second season.

While there are only a few episodes left in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans should ready themselves for some major moments in the anime adaptation. Creator Gege Akutami has held nothing back in creating the Shibuya Incident Arc and if the anime continues to follow the manga's source material, there are more surprises in store.

