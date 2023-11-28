Jujutsu Kaisen Art Imagines Nanami's Retro Anime Design

Nanami might have been one of the biggest heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen, but he was unable to dodge the grim reaper when blindsided by the villain Mahito. After suffering some serious burns thanks to the curse known as Jogo, Nanami fought on but was blown away thanks to the cursed villain. While Nanami might now be gone in the supernatural shonen series, his legacy lives on as one fan artist has given the glass-wearing protagonist a retro look to imagine him debuting during an earlier era.

Following Nanami's death, Yuji wasn't too thrilled with Mahito as the two fought in the subway station that has seen many fights take place inside during the Shibuya Incident Arc. Itadori hasn't been able to catch a break throughout most of this latest season two storyline, as right before he witnessed Nanami's demise, he was struggling with the sins of Sukuna. Following Yuji's fight against Choso, which ended in a bizarre fashion, Sukuna was able to take control and participated in a number of fights that had ultimately done serious damage to the city. Promising to fight so that he wouldn't simply be a murderer thanks to Sukuna's actions, Itadori is giving it his all in his fight against Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Retro Nanami

While it's no surprise that Nanami would be missed by fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, recent news has shown that fans of the sorcerer are more than willing to set up real-life memorials. A memorial was created in Malaysia, in which Malaysia Airlines even got in on the mourning stage by posting the following, "Just like Kento Nanami longed for," the post reads. "From anime dreams to real-life scenes, explore this beach destination with us! Immerse yourself in the charm of Kuantan."

Despite everything that has taken place in the Shibuya Incident Arc so far, the second season of the supernatural shonen still has a handful of episodes left before the season finale. Like many of the other battles in the latest storyline, not every character is going to make it out alive in terms of the events to come.

What did you think of Nanami's swan song in the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.