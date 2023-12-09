Jujutsu Kaisen Makes Depressing Change to Season 2 Opening

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has been one of the biggest storylines of 2023. Featuring some of the biggest battles in the history of the supernatural shonen series, the latest arc has also featuring some heart-wrenching deaths for both the heroes and villains alike. The second season only has a few episodes left before it reaches its finale, but to reflect the dark times that are currently taking place in Shibuya, the opening theme has changed to accommodate.

The opening theme for the Shibuya Incident Arc is "SpecialZ" by artist King Gnu, which might sound upbeat for the dire circumstances that have been populating the adventures of Jujutsu Kaisen and company in Shibuya. Ironically, the theme has also made its way into the episodes themselves, perhaps most notably following the fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga. When the king of curses was able to once again emerge to take over Yuji Itadori's body, he wreaked havoc on Shibuya thanks to fighting the Shikigami and the fire-wielding curse known as Jogo. Reeling from the destruction caused by Sukuna, Yuji Itadori grieves for the lives lost as "SpecialZ" blares in the background and sets the stage for the horror that is to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Changes

When the opening of the Shibuya Incident Arc first arrived, it featured a number of ensemble shots that gathered the heroes of Jujutsu Tech. Thanks to the latest storyline, a number of these shonen heroes have met their demise as Suguru Geto's plan of trapping Gojo inside of the Prison Realm has gone off without a hitch. You can check out the differences between the two slightly different openings below.

In recent episodes, anime fans were stunned to witness the deaths of both Nanami and Nobara, as Yuji found himself unable to save his allies from the deadly touch of the villain Mahito. Luckily, Itadori was able to receive a last-minute save thanks to Todo arriving on the scene, as the dynamic duo continue to fight against one of Geto's strongest allies. However the Shibuya Incident Arc does end, it's sure to end with a bang if the anime continues to follow the source material.

What has been the most depressing moment of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.